Coronavirus: Japan to begin issuing 'vaccine passports' in July

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Japan plans to allow municipalities to begin issuing "vaccine passports" from mid-July, with its top government spokesperson on Thursday referencing the documents' "prompt issuance".
"To prepare for prompt issuance, we will first issue the vaccination certificates by paper but will also make consideration for their issuance in the digital format," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular press conference.
According to sources familiar with the matter, more activities are becoming available overseas to people who have documents certifying they have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Japanese government wants its citizens carrying the documents verifying their vaccination status to be exempted or only have to undergo a shortened quarantine period when they travel, the sources said.
The government here has been asking other countries to comply with this, they added.
Some business circles here are calling for the passports to be issued as soon as possible on hopes for increased overseas travel in twine with overseas economies reopening.
The certificates, to be issued by local municipalities in Japan, will be free of charge and based on the government's vaccination records.
They will be available to regular passport holders.
The vaccine passports will also show the vaccine manufacturer, with the information written in Japanese and English.
The government has said it may also issue digital versions of the certificates that can be applied for online, Japan's public broadcaster NHK said.
In the meantime, applications for the vaccination passports will have to be made in person at local government offices.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU