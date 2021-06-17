Bank, airline websites go dark briefly in international internet outage

-
ALSO READ
US condemns conviction of seven pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, nine others sentenced to prison
China rejecting '1 country, 2 systems' with HK's electoral system overhaul
China retaliates to UK's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents
Subversion Case: Hong Kong court denies bail to pro-democracy activists
-
A plethora of websites operated by financial institutions, governments and airlines including Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. and Australia’s central bank went down briefly Thursday in what appeared to be a widespread internet outage.
Website tracker Downdetector.com initially flagged hundreds of user complaints about outages affecting Southwest, Delta Air Lines Inc. and Automatic Data Processing Inc. Other websites pinpointed included those operated by Vanguard, E-Trade, Navy Federal Credit Union.
The widespread downtime recalled an hour-long global outage earlier this month, triggered by a software failure at content delivery platform Fastly Inc. The resultant cascading failures, which affected services from Amazon.com Inc. to Shopify Inc. and Stripe Inc., served as a stark reminder of how exposed the world’s biggest websites are to the impact of disruptions ranging from simple human error to coordinated cyberattack.
Many of the websites affected on Thursday recovered within the hour. Companies including Hong Kong’s exchange and Southwest said they were investigating the incident, without elaborating. “The pause in connectivity did not impact our operation,” Southwest said in an emailed response to questions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU