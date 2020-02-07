Coronavirus outbreak delays Carlyle Group's Atotech IPO, says report

-
ALSO READ
Carlyle Group sells 3% stake in SBI Life in open market for Rs 2,800 cr
Coronavirus LIVE: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
Coronavirus LIVE: Chinese doctor who first warned about virus outbreak dies
China rejects reports of higher fatalities as coronavirus toll rises to 564
Coronavirus toll crosses 550, more cases found on cruise ship off Japan
-
Buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc
Carlyle's decision highlights the uncertainty that the spread of the virus in China and around the world has brought to financial markets, with the benchmark S&P 500 Index on track for its worst week since August.
Atotech, which makes specialty chemicals and equipment for printed circuit boards and semiconductors, had planned to kick off its IPO process this week by publishing an indicated price range.
However, Carlyle became concerned that Atotech's production and business exposure in China, as well as the broader market volatility caused by the outbreak, would hurt investor demand in the IPO, the sources said.
Atotech operates several manufacturing facilities in China, accounting for 38% of the revenue in its chemistry segment, which in turn makes up about 90% of its business, according to its IPO registration.
It could not be learned when Atotech was planning to resume its IPO preparations. If the delay extends beyond Feb. 14, the company would have to resubmit its IPO filing to U.S. regulators to include full-year earnings, pushing back the process further.
The sources requested anonymity because the decision is confidential. Atotech and Carlyle declined to comment on the IPO plans and on any potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Atotech's business in China.
To be sure, the window to go public is still open for companies with less or no exposure to China. Household goods maker Reynolds Consumer Products
Carlyle acquired Atotech in 2016 in a deal worth $3.2 billion, including debt. The company was looking for a valuation of around $5 billion, including debt, in its IPO, Reuters previously reported.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU