Coronavirus outbreak: Donald Trump suggests 'injecting disinfectants'

US President has suggested the possibility of studying injecting disinfectants into Covid-19 patients or bringing UV light “inside” their bodies to kill the deadly virus, drawing immediate flak from health experts while a leading disinfectant producer urged people not to listen to such dangerous speculation.

Launching a study conducted by his department, Homeland Security for Science and Technology under Secretary Bill Bryan said the dies at a much more rapid pace when exposed to sunlight and humidity. “The virus dies the quickest in direct sunlight. Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds,” Bryan told reporters, in presence of Trump.

Bryan's remarks left Trump wondering if there was a possibility of injecting the chemical into a person infected with Covid-19 as a deterrent to the virus.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute...

And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” Trump told reporters. He also raised the possibility of using light to combat the viral infection. “So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous (force), whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light — and I think you said that hasn't been checked but you're going to test it. Sounds interesting,” Trump said to Bryan.