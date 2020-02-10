JUST IN
Coronavirus outbreak: Foxconn denied nod to restart production in Taiwan

A worker wearing a protective suit checks the luggage of an evacuee from Wuhan, China. Photo: AP/PTI
• General Motors said on Monday it would restart production from February 15 in China

• Taiwan's Foxconn was not allowed to resume production in its plant in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen that had been shut

• Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday the government would try and prevent large-scale layoffs

• A team of international experts led by the WHO is set to arrive in Beijing to help contain the epidemic

• At least 500,000 people may be infected in Wuhan by the time it peaks in coming weeks, according to Bloomberg

First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 22:30 IST

