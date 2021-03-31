Covid-19 crisis: China sitting on key data on lab leak, says WHO chief

The World Health Organization’s chief said a mission to study the origins of the in was too quick to dismiss the theory of a lab leak, with the US and other governments joining in criticism of the investigation.

Meanwhile, a group of 14 countries including the United States and Japan has raised concerns over a report on the origins of Covid-19 by the and China, arguing that the team was "significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples."



Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the probe didn’t adequately analyze the possibility of a lab accident before deciding it’s most likely the pathogen spread from bats to humans via another animal. In a briefing to member countries Tuesday, he said he is ready to deploy additional missions involving specialist experts.

“Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation,” Tedros said in a statement. The WHO chief has consistently said all lines of inquiry are open, but Tuesday’s comments mark the first time he’s speculated about the possibility of an accidental escape.

Afterward, a group of more than a dozen nations issued a joint statement saying the mission’s report “lacked access to complete, original data and samples,” and called for more transparency and timeliness in response to future outbreaks



Pfizer announced Wednesday that its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step towards possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall.

Russia makes 1st shot for animals



Russia has registered the world's first vaccine for animals against Covid-19, its agricultural regulator said on Wednesday, after tests showed it generated antibodies against the virus in dogs, cats, foxes and mink.