JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

UK GDP collapsed nearly 20% in second quarter in historic Covid hit
Business Standard

Covid-19 impact: Disney Parks decides to fire 28,000 US employees

Disney Parks is letting go of 28,000 US employees due to impact of the ongoing the pandemic on Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Topics
Walt Disney | Coronavirus

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

The Fox Star Studios team will also report to the Disney finance team in Los Angeles as part of the merger process.

Disney Parks is letting go of 28,000 US employees due to impact of the ongoing the pandemic on Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Two-thirds of these employees are part-time workers.

Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro wrote a letter to employees, saying that this was "the only feasible option we have" due to the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the parks to limit capacity and the ongoing closure of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, reports variety.com.

He added in another statement that the state of California's "unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen" worsened the situation.

Disneyland has remained shut since mid-March. Walt Disney World in Orlando, which also closed in March, reopened in mid-July with safety measures as well as reduced visitor capacity.

In the letter to workers, D'Amaro said that the company would meet with affected salaried and non-union hourly employees over the next few days and will begin discussing next steps with the unions that represent those theme park workers.

About 67 per cent of the cuts will impact part-time workers, affect Disney staff across executive, salaried and hourly positions.

--IANS

nn/vnc

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 30 2020. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.