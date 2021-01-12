Covid-19 impact: Ford announces closing of Brazil manufacturing operations

-
ALSO READ
Ford Motor pulls the plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra
Mahindra and Ford Motor Co call off proposed JV citing pandemic
Ford CEO Hackett to retire, Jim Farley to lead automaker from October 1
Ford's third-quarter China car sales rise 25% y-o-y to 164,352 units
Ford Motor to cut 1,000 North American salaried jobs amid overhaul
-
Ford Motor has said it will close three plants in Brazil and stop producing automobiles in the South American country.
The company said in a statement on Monday it will cease production immediately at the factories "as the COVID-19 pandemic amplifies persistent industry idle capacity and slow sales that have resulted in years of significant losses".
The automaker also said it will keep its South America headquarters, product development centre and proving grounds in Brazil.
"With more than a century in South America and Brazil, we know these are very difficult, but necessary, actions to create a healthy and sustainable business," said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.
"We are moving to a lean, asset-light business model by ceasing production in Brazil and serving customers with some of the best and most exciting vehicles in our global portfolio."
Ford's decision is yet another blow to Brazil, whose economy has suffered since 2014, sinking further amid the pandemic.
The country's unemployment rate is nearing 15 per cent, a figure that economists consider to be largely underestimated.
Ford also said its Brazilian clients will have their needs met with cars sourced from Argentina, Uruguay and other regions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU