Singapore Airlines readies first US dollar bond, term sheet shows

-
ALSO READ
Singapore Airlines reports $817 mn loss in first quarter due to Covid-19
Vistara, Singapore Airlines agree to strengthen ties for improved services
Singapore-based bond trade platform set for New Year launch in India
Singapore Airlines cuts 20% of its workforce amid Covid-19 pandemic
Singapore Airlines plans to cut 4,300 jobs due to Covid-19 pandemic
-
By Scott Murdoch and Anshuman Daga
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A term sheet for Singapore Airlines' first U.S. dollar bond has been circulated by bookrunners for the potential issue, and calls were being held with prospective investors on Monday, according to the document seen by Reuters.
The size of the deal will be determined on Tuesday following the briefings with investors in Asia and Europe, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The term sheet showed the airline had appointed Citigroup as sole global coordinator, along with BofA Securities and HSBC as joint bookrunners for the issue.
Singapore Airlines has in the past carried out debt deals in Singaporean dollars rather than US dollars.
The deal will not be offered to investors based in the U.S., according to the term sheet.
"We can confirm that SIA did not have any USD issuance in the past," the airline said in an email response to Reuters.
SIA, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings as its biggest stake holder, has issued $2.77 billion in five bond issuances in the past seven years, according to Dealogic.
The most recent was a $372 million ten year private placement deal in November.
The airline said in a statement Monday it expected its passenger levels by the end of March to be about 25% of its pre-COVID levels and it would fly to nearly 45% per cent of its pre-crisis destinations.
"In line with Singapore's progressive re-opening, as well as the gradual vaccination of the population across the world, we expect to see a measured expansion of the passenger network," it said.
There was $22.7 billion worth of U.S. dollar debt issued last week in Asia, the busiest week in a year, Refinitiv data showed.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU