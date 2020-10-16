Ford's third-quarter China car sales rise 25% y-o-y to 164,352 units

BEIJING (Reuters) - Motor Co said on Friday that its vehicle sales rose 25% between July and September this year from a year earlier to 164,352 units.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company said in a statement that the sales rise was driven by its new product launches and localisation strategy.

