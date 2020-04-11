Covid-19: Poor countries staring at a debt crisis, says UN report

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus impact: India and China may escape global recession, says UN
Coronavirus outbreak: Govt suspends visas for three more countries
World coronavirus dispatch: Australian contraction, German recession
World coronavirus dispatch: US crosses 100,000 cases; jobs cuts fear global
Coronavirus may spark global recession; worst since 2001: Morgan Stanley
-
Coronavirus cases have globally touched 1,699,631, with over 102,734 deaths. The United States has become the first country to record more than 2,000 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the largest number of fatalities recorded in a day.
According to a UN report, billions of people living in countries teetering on the brink of economic collapse are being further threatened by a looming debt crisis.
The UN-led Inter-Agency Task Force in its report on Financing for Development suggested measures governments must take to avert debt overload and address the economic and financial havoc caused by the pandemic.
"The global community was already falling behind in efforts to end poverty, take climate action and reduce inequalities," UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said.
"We have one chance to build back better together for people and for the planet."
With recommendations based on joint research and analysis from more than 60 UN agencies and international institutions, the 2020 Financing for Sustainable Development Report outlines measures to address the impact of the unfolding global recession and financial turmoil particularly in the world's poorest countries.
#COVID19 is causing investors to flee to safety, leading to equity volatility, widening bond spreads and depreciating currencies--setting the stage for debt and financial crises, says Shari Spiegel of @UNDESA.#UNDESAWebinar pic.twitter.com/XWsJGXRzPI— UN DESA Sustainable Development (@SustDev) April 9, 2020
ALSO READ: Global Markets: Equities drop as evidence mounts of deep global recession
The Covid-19 crisis has shaken global financial markets with heavy losses and intense volatility that has prompted investors to move nearly $90 billion out of emerging markets the largest outflow ever recorded.
Particularly alarming for many Least Developed Countries (LDCs) is the prospect of a new debt crisis.
To mitigate this, 2020 Financing for Sustainable Development calls, among other things, suspending debt payments from LDCs and other low-income countries; strengthening the global financial safety net; and reversing the decline in official development assistance.
We are far from having a global package to help the developing world to create the conditions both to suppress the disease and to address the dramatic consequences in their populations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during the recent launch of his report on the Socioeconomic Impact of the COVID-19.
What is needed is a large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response amounting to at least 10 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, he added.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus-induced recession way worse than 2008 financial crisis: IMF
Beyond the immediate crisis response, the coronavirus pandemic should prompt the implementation of long-overdue measures to reset the world on a sustainable development path and make the global economy more resilient to future shocks.
To do this, the report recommends accelerating investment in resilient infrastructure; strengthening social protections; enhancing regulatory frameworks; and strengthen the international financial safety net and framework for debt sustainability.
While highlighting gaps, new challenges and risks, the current crisis also provides a timely example of the potential of digital technologies.
But many workers in the so-called gig economy, dominated by service sector start-ups, are poorly protected against income losses in a recession. 2020 Financing for Sustainable Development addresses these gaps and other opportunities and challenges of digital finance.
Governments, development partners, the private sector and other stakeholders must work together to combat COVID-19 and support every effort to address its social and economic impacts, he said.
Humanity's darkest hours
International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Georgieva fears that the coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into the deepest recession since the Great Depression, with the world’s poorest countries suffering the most.
“We anticipate the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression,” Georgieva said in remarks previewing next week’s virtual meetings of the 189-nation IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank.
Emerging markets and developing economies have been hard hit by the crisis, Georgieva said, noting that nearly $90 billion in investments had already flowed out of emerging markets, far more than during the financial crisis.
More than 90 countries - nearly half the IMF's 189 members - have asked for emergency funding from the IMF to respond to the pandemic, she said.
IMF Chief @KGeorgieva, along with @DavidMalpassWBG, are calling for a standstill of debt service to official bilateral creditors for the world’s poorest countries. https://t.co/A92dqdLhto #IMFmeetings pic.twitter.com/xiOZ49nCY6— IMF (@IMFNews) April 9, 2020
We are reviewing our toolkit to help countries meet their financing needs. We are also working with donors to raise rapid relief resources to $1.4 billion to give immediate debt relief to low-income countries, Georgieva said
.@KGeorgieva: We are reviewing our toolkit to help countries meet their financing needs. We are also working with donors to raise rapid relief resources to $1.4 billion to give immediate debt relief to low-income countries. https://t.co/4PqV1Sm6mE #IMFmeetings pic.twitter.com/xhdWc0ixG1— IMF (@IMFNews) April 9, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU