Covid-19 was third leading cause of death in the United States in 2021

-
ALSO READ
Northeastern states experience higher burden of cancers in men, women: ICMR
A new study finds importance of malaria drug in treating neck cancers
Cells with cancer-related mutations overtake human tissue with age: Study
'Tobacco not sole cause of cancer': Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena
In a medical first, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
-
Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, following heart disease and cancer, according to a report released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The report released on Friday showed that the overall age-adjusted death rate increased by nearly 1 per cent in 2021 from 2020.
Overall death rates in the country were highest among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaskan native and non-Hispanic Black or African-American people, according to the CDC.
For the second year, Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer, Xinhua news agency reported.
The report provides an overview of provisional US mortality data for 2021, including a comparison of death rates for all causes of death and for deaths involving Covid-19, said the CDC in a release.
The results highlight the need for greater effort to implement effective interventions, the agency added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU