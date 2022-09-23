Croatia's population falls by almost 10% in a decade: 2021 Census

Croatia's has decreased by 413,056 persons or 9.64 per cent over the past decade, the final results of the country's 2021 revealed.

According to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics, in 2021 the country's was 3,871,833, of which 1,865,129 were men and 2,006,704 women, reports Xinhua news agency.

The results showed that the share of Croats in the country is 91.63 per cent, up from the 2011 when it was 90.42 per cent.

Next were Serbs at 3.20 per cent, down from 4.36 per cent in 2011, followed by Bosnians (0.62 per cent), Roma (0.46 per cent), Italians (0.36 per cent) and Albanians (0.36 per cent), while the share of other members of national minorities is individually less than 0.30 per cent.

A decline has been marked in all Croatian counties, but the biggest exodus of the population was recorded in eastern Croatia, in Vukovar-Srijem County (20.3 per cent).

