2 killed as raging McKinney wildfire continues to grow in California

-
ALSO READ
Millions must cut water usage in drought-stricken California, says MWD
Delhi, London could run out of water amid rising heatwave: Report
Texas governor reappoints Indian-American to top university position
Wildfires, heatwaves causing 'climate anxiety' in youth, says new report
Global charity provides $28.5 million to 19 countries hit by drought
-
Two people were found dead as the raging McKinney Fire, that has become the largest so far this year in the drought-stricken California, has continued to grow in size, authorities said.
The wildfire that began on July 29 in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County, near the California-Oregon border, has so far scorched over 55,000 acres (over 222 square km) with zero containment as of Monday evening, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).
The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that fire personnel on Sunday located the two victims inside a vehicle that was burned in the path of the McKinney Fire, reports Xinhua news agency.
The vehicle was located in a residential driveway, said the Sheriff's Office, adding that there will be no additional information pending positive identification and notifications to next-of-kin.
"Much of the McKinney Fire saw rainfall overnight, keeping fire growth minimal. The fire continues to actively back toward structures in the Walker Creek area, and night crews were on hand to do structure protection there," said US Forest Service - Klamath National Forest.
While the weather mitigated fire spread, vegetation in the area is extremely dry and the continued threat of thunderstorms and the associated strong, erratic winds could result in increased fire behaviour, it said, adding that there have been numerous lightning strikes in the area in the last 48 hours, and at least 12 holdover fires have been detected on the Klamath National Forest.
The McKinney Fire quickly overtook the Oak Fire that was burning in Mariposa County to be the largest wildfire of 2022 in the state.
CAL FIRE data showed that the Oak Fire has burned over 19,244 acres (77.9 square km) with 72 per cent containment, and destroyed 190 structures to date.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County due to the effects of the McKinney Fire and two additional blaze in the area.
The Governor noted that the McKinney Fire, which had been intensified and spread by dry fuels, extreme drought conditions, high temperatures, winds and lightning storms, had destroyed homes, threatened critical infrastructure and forced the evacuation of almost 2,000 residents.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU