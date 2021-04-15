Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase jumps 11% day after Nasdaq debut

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin @ $22,000: Should you dump gold for the crypto? Your query answered
Bitcoin rally propels cryptocurrency market value to fresh record
World's most popular crypto Bitcoin within a whisker of $50,000
World's most popular crypto Bitcoin declines over 6% to lowest in two weeks
Bitcoin jumps to one-week high of $58,000 as Visa pilots crypto settlement
-
Coinbase Global Inc shares jumped 11% in early trades on Thursday, a day after the cryptocurrency exchange went public in a high-profile debut on the Nasdaq that briefly valued it at more than $100 billion.
The debut marks another milestone for bitcoin and other digital assets and comes amid a surge in the value of cryptocurrencies that has lured a clutch of mainstream, top-tier firms.
Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million worth of Coinbase shares in the debut on Wednesday, according to the firm's daily trade summary.
Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, the San Francisco-based firm boasts 56 million users globally and an estimated $223 billion assets on its platform, accounting for 11.3% of the crypto asset market share, regulatory filings showed.
Coinbase was valued at just under $6 billion as recently as September, but its valuation has surged toe-to-toe with bitcoin's gains this year. The company was valued at $86 billion at the end of Wednesday's trading session.
At 5 a.m. ET on Thursday, Coinbase shares were up 11.4% at $365.50. At that price, the cryptocurrency exchange would be worth more than Nasdaq Inc and New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange put together.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU