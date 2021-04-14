Wall Street indexes open flat as big banks kick off earnings season

JUST IN
Reuters 

U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan kicked off the first-quarter corporate earnings season, against the backdrop of a swift vaccine-led global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.32 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,668.95.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.01 points, or -0.00%, at 4,141.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.98 points, or 0.06%, to 14,004.08 at the opening bell.

 

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

First Published: Wed, April 14 2021. 19:32 IST

