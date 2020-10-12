Daewoong Pharma gets approval for Phase 1 trials of coronavirus drug

-
By Sangmi Cha
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday that it had received regulatory approval for Phase 1 clinical trials of its anti-parasitic niclosamide drug to treat COVID-19 patients.
The approval comes after the company in August received Indian regulatory approval to test the drug in Phase 1 trials.
The company confirmed the safety of the drug in its latest study in partnership with New Delhi-based Mankind Pharma Ltd, Daewoong said in a statement.
In September, Daewoong separately launched another overseas human trial of the drug in the Philippians.
Daewoong plans to seek conditional approval for its anti-viral drug, DWRX2003, for emergency use after securing the results from a second-stage clinical study, the company said.
Daewoong had said its anti-viral drug had completely eliminated the novel coronavirus from animals' lungs during pre-clinical testing.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Stephen Coates)
