JUST IN
We stand up for BBC: UK govt in Parliament after India's I-T survey
Twitter to open source its algorithm next week, improve it rapidly: Musk
Airlines turn market darlings as Covid-19 forces financial clean up
Tesla board misrepresented Elon Musk's $55 billion pay package, says lawyer
Microsoft's Xbox makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny
McKinsey plans to cut about 2K jobs in one of its biggest rounds of layoffs
Tesla now cheaper than average new car in the US, says report
Walmart beats Q4 expectations, reports strong sales during holiday season
Foxconn chairman to visit Covid-hit iPhone plant in China: Report
Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE begins layoffs across departments
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
Ready to defend our national interests, dignity together with Russia: China
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Data risk: Drop Big 4 auditors, Chinese authorities urges state-run firms

While offshore subsidiaries can use the global auditors, their parent firms were urged to hire local Chinese or Hong Kong accountants when contracts come up for renewal

Topics
data security | China

Reuters 

China's population likely declined last year as births hit new low

Concerns about data security have prompted Chinese authorities to ask state-owned firms to stop using the four biggest global accounting firms as Beijing seeks to curb the influence of Western auditors. China’s Ministry of Finance is among government entities that gave informal guidance to some state-owned enterprises as recently as last month, urging them to let contracts with PwC, EY, KPMG and Deloitte expire, the report said, quoting sources.

While offshore subsidiaries can use the global auditors, their parent firms were urged to hire local Chinese or Hong Kong accountants when contracts come up for renewal.

Data policy is one of several areas over which China has tightened its scrutiny to try to ensure practices do not threaten the country's national and economic interests. Geopolitical tensions are also running high.

Baidu unveils share buyback worth $5 bn

Baidu announced a $5 billion share buyback after reporting better-than-expected revenue, reflecting how its cloud computing service is offsetting an advertising lull. Its shares gained 6 per cent in pre-market US trading. Sales were at 33.1 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) quarter ended December, compared with expectations for 32.1 billion yuan.

-Bloomberg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on data security

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 00:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.