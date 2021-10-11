David Card, Joshua D Angrist, Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel for economics

Three US-based economists have won the 2021 for work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called “natural experiments.” The winners were David Card of the University of California at Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Scienes said the three have “completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.”

The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobels and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million).

($1 = 8.7275 Swedish crowns)