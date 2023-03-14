JUST IN
Tens of thousands of doctors kick off three-day strike across England
Flood water inundates Australia's Burketown, crocodiles lurk underneath
China's zero Covid response 'completely right', highly effective: Li Qiang
Russia's economy holds up amid sanctions, but growing challenges test Putin
Hackers using fake play-to-earn gaming apps to steal cryptocurrency: FBI
Here's everything we know about how the Fed is handling the SVB crisis
Oscars 2023 full winner list: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original song award
SVB solution ensures taxpayer dollars are not put at risk: Joe Biden
Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser win Best Actress, Best Actor
Offbeat multiverse movie 'Everything Everywhere' dominates the Oscars
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
'Great wall of steel': Xi Jinping to protect China economy, security
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Death toll from devastating earthquakes exceeds 48,000 in Turkey

He said the debris removal are underway and that Turkey will start the demolition of heavily damaged buildings in the next stage, Xinhua news agency reported

Topics
Turkey | Earthquake | Death toll

IANS  |  Ankara 

Earthquake, Turkey earthquake
Photo: Bloomberg

The death toll from two earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6 has risen to 48,448, the Turkish Interior Minister said.

"The number of foreign nationals among the killed is 6,660. Most of them are our Syrian brothers," Suleyman Soylu said on Monday at a press conference in the central Malatya province, which was also attended by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

The Turkish authorities are still working on the identification of 1,615 victims, Soylu added.

He said the debris removal are underway and that Turkey will start the demolition of heavily damaged buildings in the next stage, Xinhua news agency reported.

The powerful earthquakes and major aftershocks centred in southern Turkey have caused huge property losses and left tens of thousands of people homeless.

More than 433,500 tents have been installed in quake-hit provinces in southern Turkey, along with 21,000 containers for temporary sheltering, the Minister said, noting that the country plans to install a total of 115,585 containers.

More than two million people fled quake-hit provinces across southern Turkey, official statistics show.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Turkey

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 07:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.