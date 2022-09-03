Death toll in devastating Pakistan floods reaches 1,265; over 12K injured

-
-
The death toll in Pakistan's devastating flooding has increased to 1,265 as the cash-strapped country struggles to rescue and care for millions of people displaced by the record deluges.
In its latest update on Saturday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that at least 57 people were killed and 7,683 others injured in the heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in the last 24 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.
The overall number of injured persons currently stands at 12,577.
According to the NDMA, the new fatalities include 17 children and 18 women.
As the catastrophic rain and floods lashed the country since mid-June, some 320,680 houses have been destroyed and 3,766 livestock perished, it added.
The NDMA said that 169,676 people have been rescued since the beginning of the crisis, adding that 627,793 people are currently living in the camps.
Additionally, 1,427,039 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 735,584 livestock have perished in the rain, it said.
Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government agencies, volunteers and non-government organisations were underway in the flood-hit areas.
