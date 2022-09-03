Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula leads in pre-election polls

-
ALSO READ
Brazil's ex-President Lula plans to fight deforestation if re-elected
Brazilian President Bolsonaro in hospital after feeling discomfort
Bolsanaro rejects sanctions against Russia to secure fertiliser imports
Death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's Pernambuco rises to 100
Facebook co-founder's VC firm eyes digital health tech and fintech
-
Just a month before the October 2 election, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva led the latest poll with 45 per cent of the vote, trailed by incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro with 32 per cent.
According to the Datafolha poll released on Friday, Lula da Silva, a candidate of the Workers' Party, slipped 2 percentage points from 47 per cent in the last survey on August 18, while Bolsonaro remained steady at 32 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.
Candidate Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labor Party was in the third place with 9 per cent of the vote, followed by Tebet of the Brazilian Democracy Movement with 5 per cent.
The data was collected from 5,734 people in 284 municipalities between August 30 and September 1 to capture the nation's reaction to the first televised presidential debate held on August 28 in the city of Sao Paulo.
Brazil will vote on October 2 to elect a new president, vice president, governors, deputies and senators.
If no candidate emerges as a clear winner, a runoff will take place on October 30.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU