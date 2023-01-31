Death toll in Pak's Peshawar suicide blast in mosque jumps to 83: Report

The in a inside a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines has gone up to 83 after nine more bodies were recovered from the rubble, The News reported.

The police said that the explosion took place at the centre hall of the mosque at 1 pm on Monday.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan announced a day of mourning in the province on Tuesday following the attack, as per the news report. He said that the national flag will be at half-mast across the province.

Azam Khan also assured the aggrieved families that the provincial government will not leave them alone in the aftermath of the tragedy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Peshawar where he was informed of all aspects of the bombing and he also visited the injured, according to The News .

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said that "investigations are underway" about how the attack took place and how the terrorist entered the vicinity.

"Don't know where the attacker came from and how he entered?" The News quoted Jah Ansari as saying.

"There are family quarters inside the Police Lines and the attacker could be already living in the area," he further said.

Earlier, two more bodies were recovered from the rubble, The News International reported citing an official of Rescue 1122, as per The News International report. The official added that the services recovered five people trapped under the wreckage. The spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim said that 157 injured people were brought to the medical facility after the explosion.

"Two injured and three dead bodies have been retrieved from the rubble," The News International quoted the rescue spokesperson Bilal Faizi as saying.

Muhammad Asim said that the bodies of 83 people have been shifted to the hospital. Around 55 injured people were being treated at the Lady Reading Hospital, as per the news report. After the attack, the injured were moved to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. The hospital requested people to donate blood for the victims.

"Bodies of 83 people were also transferred to the hospital. At the moment, around 55 injured are getting treatment at the Lady Reading Hospital. Some of the injured are critical, while the condition of most is satisfactory," The News International quoted Muhammad Asim as saying, adding that most people among the injured and dead included police officers.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the terrorist attack on worshippers in Pakistan's Peshawar. He tweeted, "Canadians strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on worshipers in Peshawar, . My thoughts are with the victims and those who are grieving during this terribly difficult time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)