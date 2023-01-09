JUST IN
Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp gives mega bonuses worth 50 months' salary
Business Standard

Democratic traditions must be respected: PM Modi on Brazil protests

"We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," PM Modi added.

Topics
Brazil | Narendra Modi | protests

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep concerns over reports of rioting in Brazil by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro and asserted democratic traditions must be respected by everyone.

The supporters of far-right leader Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz In cio Lula da Silva.

Modi tweeted, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 10:31 IST

