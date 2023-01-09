US Prez Biden, UN Chief Guterres condemn assault on Brazil's govt buildings

US President condemned the "assault on democracy" in after supporters of former Brazilian President stormed the country's Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court. In a tweet, Biden stressed that the democratic institutions of have full support of the United States.

Biden tweeted, "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in . Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."

condemned the "assault on Brazil's democratic institutions." He emphasised that the will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected.

"I condemn the assault on Brazil's democratic institutions that took place today. The will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected. I have full confidence that it will. Brazil is a great democratic country," Guterres said in a tweet.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned the storming of Brazil's Presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court. He asserted that using violence to attack democratic institutions is "unacceptable."

Antony Blinken tweeted, "We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join @lulaoficial in urging an immediate end to these actions."

On Sunday, supporters of former Brazilian President breached security barriers and entered Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace, CNN reported citing images shown in Brazilian media.

The action of supporters comes after Brazil's Justice Minister Flavio Dino authorized the country's Armed Forces to set up the barriers and guard the congressional building Saturday due to the continued presence of Bolsonaro supporters, as per the CNN report.

Supporters of Bolsonaro have been camping out in Brasilia since Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took over as Brazilian President, as per the news report. No session was currently ongoing in either house of Congress.

According to CNN, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was not in the building when the protesters stormed the presidential palace. However, a team of officials was working inside the palace when the protesters stormed the presidential palace.

