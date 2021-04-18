Designate Mexican drug cartels as terror organisations: Texas Gov to Biden

-
US state of Texas Governor Greg Abbott has urged President Joe Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations, saying these groups enrich themselves on the misery and enslavement of immigrants.
In a letter dated Thursday, Abbott told Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that these cartels meet the 3-part test required for the designation as foreign terrorist organisations. The letter also included background on how these drug cartels operate.
"As governor of Texas, I urge you to take immediate action to combat the dangerous and deadly Mexican drug cartels," the letter reads.
These cartels bring terror into our communities. They smuggle narcotics and weapons into the United States to fund their illegal enterprises. They force women and children into human and sex trafficking enriching themselves on the misery and enslavement of immigrants. They murder innocent people, including women and children," he said.
These Mexican drug cartels are foreign terrorist organisations, and it is time for the federal government to designate them as such, he said.
This is the fourth letter that Abbott has sent to the Biden administration, regarding the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.
The previous letters have thus far gone unanswered.
