German logistics company DHL plans to cut as many as 2,200 jobs of U.K-based workers at factories, the Unite trade union said on Tuesday.

The comprise just under 40% of the entire DHL workforce on the contract, the union said.

DHL indicated that the half of the are due to a decline in car production and half are the result of anticipated "efficeincy savings", the union added.

"DHL must not attempt to make permanent full-time staff redundant while continuing to outsource work to sub-contractors," Matt Draper, Unite national officer for logistics, said.

Last month India's Ltd said it expected to shed about 1,100 temporary jobs at after it raised the cost-cutting target at its luxury unit by 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) to ride out the disruptions caused by the outbreak.

DHL and Jagaur Land Rover were not immediately available for comment.