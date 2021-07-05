Didi Chuxing says app takedown may adversely impact revenue in China

-
ALSO READ
Southeast Asia's ride-hail firm Grab considering U.S. IPO this year: Report
UK's supreme court rejects Uber appeal, says drivers are workers
Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi reveals $1.6-bn loss in IPO filing
China's Didi leans towards NY over HK for IPO, eyeing $100 bn valuation
China's Didi reveals US IPO filing, all set for blockbuster New York float
-
(Reuters) - China's biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc said on Sunday removal of its "DiDi Chuxing" app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue in China.
Earlier on Sunday, China's cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to stop offering Didi's app after finding that the company had illegally collected users' personal data.
"The Company expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China," the company said in a statement.
In its filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1764757/000104746921001194/a2243272zf-1.htm from June, Didi reported revenue of about 42.2 billion yuan ($6.52 billion) for the three months ended March 31. Of that, 39.2 billion yuan came from China mobility division while about 800 million yuan came from international business.
Didi has a dominant position in the online ride-hailing business in China and operates in 4,000 locations across 16 countries.
Didi said it will strive to rectify any problems, and will protect users' privacy and data security.
The company also said once the app is taken down from app stores, new users will no longer be able to download the app in China, although existing users who had installed the app prior to the takedown may continue using it.
The takedown comes days after Didi made its trading debut on New York Stock Exchange having raised $4.4 billion in an initial public offering.
A senior Didi executive said Saturday company stores all China user and roads data at servers in the country and it is "absolutely not possible" that it passed data to the United States.
($1 = 6.4721 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU