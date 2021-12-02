Didn't pull the trigger: Actor Alec Baldwin on fatal shooting on film set

American actor said that he 'didn't pull the trigger' on the firearm in the fatal shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

During an interview with abc News, Baldwin said he has 'no idea' how a live bullet got onto the set of his film 'Rust'.

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," Baldwin was quoted as saying by abc News.

"Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," the American actor added.

Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of 'Rust' in New Mexico on October 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Assistant director Dave Halls had told Baldwin that the gun was a "cold gun," meaning "not hot" or unloaded after armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed had placed the gun on a cart on set.

Prop master Sarah Zachry also handled the gun before the fatal shooting, according to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office.

Filming on 'Rust' has been halted and an investigation into the October 21 incident is ongoing.

