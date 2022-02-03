Dolly Parton to host Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas

Country icon Dolly Parton will be hosting this year’s Academy of Country Awards in Las Vegas, bringing her star power to the show’s new streaming home on Prime Video.

Parton, along with soon to be announced co-hosts, will emcee the new format for the awards show, which will be live streamed March 7 without commercials from Allegiant Stadium. “Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun,” Parton said in a press release on Thursday.

Parton is a 13-time ACM Award winner, including for the coveted entertainer of the year prize.