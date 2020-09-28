Donald Trump calls New York Trump report on tax avoidance 'fake news'

Calling it 'fake news', US President on Sunday (local time) refuted the claims that he did not pay income tax in 10 of the last 15 years.

Speaking during a press briefing, Trump said, "It's fake news, it's totally fake news. Made up. Fake."

"Actually, I paid tax, and you will see that as soon as my tax returns - It's under audit, they have been under audit for a long time."

Earlier, The had reported that Trump had received USD 427.4m through 2018 from his reality television programme and other endorsement and licensing deals but did not pay any income tax in 10 of the last 15 years.

Citing tax return data, it was further reported that he had paid USD 750 in federal income tax in both 2016 and 2017.

Responding to The New York Times' report, the US President said: "The wants to create a little bit of a story. They are doing anything they can.

