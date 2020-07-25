Donald Trump may nominate his top aide Christopher Liddell to head OECD

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Washington 

The OECD is a global organization of member states with market economies that work to promote economic growth, prosperity, and sustainable development.

The United States plans to nominate deputy White House chief of staff Christopher Liddell to become the next secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a senior administration official said on Friday.

The New Zealand-born former businessman handles policy coordination at President Donald Trump's White House.

"The US is committed to a strong and unified OECD, and intends to nominate Christopher P. Liddell to be the next Secretary General of the OECD," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Liddell, who is of dual citizenship, is a former chief financial officer of Microsoft and former vice chairman of General Motors.
