President is preparing to issue a series of executive orders on a range of subjects, including China, manufacturing, immigration and prescription drug prices, his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said Monday.



Meadows, speaking on Fox News, teased the coming orders while criticizing Joe Biden’s record as a lawmaker and the current Congress for proceeding with a scheduled break, despite the ongoing pandemic.



“We’ve got a number of executive orders,” Meadows told Fox. “We’re looking at how we make sure that is addressed, how we bring manufacturing back from overseas to make sure the American worker is supported. We’re also going to look at a number of issues as it relates to immigration, we’re going to look at a number of issues as it relates to prescription drug prices -- and we’re going to get them done when Congress couldn’t get them done.”



Shortly after Meadows’s televised remarks, Trump tweeted, “ has caused great damage to the and the rest of the World!”



Meadows didn’t specify when the orders would be issued, or offer any further detail on their scope. Speaking to reporters afterward at the White House, Meadows signaled that manufacturing incentives are a priority for Trump in talks over the next round of aid, which are set to ramp up in Congress later this month.



It’s important for Trump to “provide incentives for American manufacturing to be brought back from abroad,” he told reporters.



Trump also still favors a payroll tax, calling it and the manufacturing incentive “critical components” of the White House’s position.