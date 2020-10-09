Donald Trump ready to return to public events this weekend: Doctor

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump to be moved to military hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis
Donald Trump is fever-free and feeling better: White House physician
Trump was given oxygen before his hospital admission for Covid-19 treatment
Donald Trump, out of sight, tweets up storm, says he 'feels great'
Mike Pence-Kamala Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
-
US President Donald Trump has completed his course of treatment for Covid-19 and can return to public engagements this weekend, his physician has said.
Dr Sean Conley said the president had responded "extremely well" to medication and had "remained stable", the BBC reported.
Trump earlier pulled out of next Thursday's TV debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden after organisers said it would have to be a virtual event.
The move sparked a row about how and when further debates would take place.
In a memo released by the White House on Thursday evening, Dr Conley said Trump was displaying no signs "to suggest progression of illness".
"Saturday will be day 10 since [last] Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagements at that time," the memo added.
Earlier, Dr Conley said that if the president's condition remained the same or improved throughout the weekend and into Monday, "we will all take that final, deep sigh of relief".
On Thursday, the commission organising the second presidential debate in Miami on October 15 said it would have to take place remotely because Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.
In response, Trump said he was "not going to waste my time on a virtual debate".
At the moment, it appears a debate could take place on 22 October, although in what form remains to be seen.
The first presidential debate on September 29 had descended into insults and interruptions. The vice-presidential debate, held on Wednesday night between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, was a far more measured affair.
The US election will be held on November 3. Latest opinion polls suggest Biden has a high single digit lead nationally, but the outcome is often decided in battleground states where the races can be much closer.
Six million ballots have already been cast in early voting.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU