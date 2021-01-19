Donald Trump receives lowest job approval rating in final days as President

-
ALSO READ
Republicans abandon Donald Trump as attack on US Capitol proves too much
Trump, Pence distance from Capitol rioters; suggest Prez won't be removed
'A holy war': How white evangelical christians fused with Trump extremism
Tracing a young American: From working at Buzzfeed to storming US Capitol
Ahead of inauguration FBI vetting Guard troops amid fears of insider attack
-
Outgoing US President Donald Trump's approval ratings have reached a record low among the American public, according to the latest Gallup survey.
Thirty-four per cent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as president, a Gallup poll on published Monday stated, as cited by The Hill.
The Gallup poll results were based on telephone interviews between January 4-15, starting two days before the Capitol riot. The margin of sampling error is 4 percentage points.
The Gallup poll further reported that Trump's 41 per cent average approval rating throughout his four years in office is four points lower than for any of his predecessors in the White House.
A 34 per cent approval rating is a single point lower than his prior lowest single rating, which came on multiple occasions in 2017, as per the report.
The Hill further reported that Trump is the first president to fail to crack a 50 per cent approval rating at any point since Gallup began measuring presidential job approval in 1938.
A majority of Americans said they believed that Trump should be removed from office according to a poll by ABC News/Ipsos.
Trump's term ends on Wednesday at noon after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.
The outgoing President's low job approval rating came less than two weeks after the Capitol was overrun by a mob of his supporters contesting the presidential election results.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU