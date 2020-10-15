JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak's 551th birth anniversary from Nov 28-30
Business Standard

Donald Trump threatens to 'strike back' if EU imposes tariffs over Boeing

"If they strike back, then we'll strike back harder than they'll strike. They don't want to do it," Trump told reporters at the White House

Topics
Donald Trump | Boeing | European Union

Reuters  |  Washington 

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to “strike back” against the European Union if it put tariffs on U.S. goods after it won the right to do so earlier this week in retaliation against subsidies for planemaker Boeing.
.

“If they strike back, then we’ll strike back harder than they’ll strike. They don’t want to do it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 15 2020. 23:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.