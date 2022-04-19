Earnings optimism helps Wall St shrug off rising yields, Dow rises 300 pts

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
Apple event highlights: iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air, M1 Ultra and more announced
Apple will no longer repair iPhones reported as stolen or missing
Microsoft launches Surface Pro X 2-in-1 in India, price starts at Rs 93,999
Microsoft takes Surface Laptop Studio pre-order in India, sale begins Mar 8
-
US stocks rose on Tuesday even in the face of surging Treasury yields as a positive earnings reports helped investors shrug off potential risks from an aggressive rise in U.S. interest rates and the Ukraine war.
Johnson & Johnson rose 2.8% to a record high as the drugmaker's quarterly profit exceeded market expectations and it raised the dividend payout.
Halliburton Co gained 1.5% after the oilfield services firm posted an 85% rise in first-quarter adjusted profit, as a rally in crude prices boosted demand for its services and equipment.
Shares of megacap companies like Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com, typically sensitive to bond yields, jumped more than 1% despite hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank
President James Bullard.
The benchmark 10-year note yield rose to 2.924, while the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 3% for the first time since early 2019.
"The earnings season is taking some of the attention that had been hyperfocused on the correlation between yields and falling growth stocks," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.
After rebounding in March from a selloff driven by the Ukraine war, U.S. stocks have come under pressure again this month as the prospect of higher U.S. rates weighed on growth and technology stocks.
The S&P 500 growth index has shed about 13.2% so far this year, while its value counterpart is flat.
At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 306.62 points, or 0.89%, at 34,718.31, the S&P 500 was up 42.77 points, or 0.97%, at 4,434.46, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 168.88 points, or 1.27%, at 13,501.24.
The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia's war in Ukraine and growing inflationary pressures.
Twitter Inc slipped 2% despite overnight reports that more private-equity firms have expressed interest in participating in a deal for the micro-blogging site.
Travelers Companies Inc fell 4% even as the property and casualty insurer posting better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Netflix Inc, set to report after the closing bell, gained 2.5%. The streaming giant is expected to report its slowest quarterly revenue growth in nearly eight years, with analysts warning it could lose about a million subscribers due to its exit from Russia.
Of the 49 companies in the S&P 500 index that have reported first-quarter earnings so far, 79.6% have topped profit estimates, as per Refintiv data. Typically, 66% beat estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.85-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.52-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 27 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 326 new lows.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU