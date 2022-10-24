Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook southern part of China's Xinjiang

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook the Southern part of the Xinjiang region of on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

As per the USGS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground at around 20:36:57 (UTC+05:30).

The epicentre was determined to be at 37.629°N degrees south latitude and 77.825°E degrees west longitude.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)