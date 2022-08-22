Egypt, UAE leaders champion Arab unity to cope with regional challenges

-
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and visiting President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have underlined the importance of strengthening joint Arab action and Arab unity to cope with challenges facing the Arab region.
The two leaders made the remarks in a meeting at El Alamein, a coastal city in northern Egypt, during which they also exchanged views on both international and regional issues, Egypt's presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement on Sunday.
They called for coordinated efforts to find long-term solutions to regional crises in order to bring about security, stability and peace for the region and its people, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
They also vowed to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in the economic and development fields, to support their aspirations towards achieving sustainable development, progress and prosperity, according to the statement.
