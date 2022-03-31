Electricity shortage at critical level in Pak, unannounced power cut begins

-
ALSO READ
4 soldiers killed,10 injured after IED blast in Pakistan's Sibi kills
China's state-owned firms struggle to align climate rhetoric with reality
Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's third most polluted city: Report
T20 WC, IND vs PAK preview: India's megastars ready to pounce on Pakistan
4 killed, 15 injured in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan capital Quetta
-
The power crisis across Pakistan has intensified as the overall electricity shortfall reached 5000 megawatts, local media reported on Thursday.
The unannounced load-shedding has begun across the country as the electricity shortfall has reached 5000MW, ARY News reported citing sources.
The sources said that several power plants working on gas, coal and furnace oil have been closed. The duration of load-shedding in Punjab province has reached 3 to 10 hours.
Lahore Electricity Supply Company Limited (LESCO) is facing a shortage of 1000mw as the demand is 4,100mw and the available power is 3,100mw.
Currently, 610mw Engro Power Plant in Thar, Port Qasim's power plant with a capacity of 310 is closed. Nuclear K2, K3, Chasnob, Liberty Power Plant, Guddu Power Plant are also facing shortages and not producing power at their full capacity, ARY News reported.
Amid inflation in the country, the Pakistani electric power regulator, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) earlier, this month allowed ex-Wapda distribution companies to charge an additional fuel cost of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 5.94 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) unit from consumers for consumption during January this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU