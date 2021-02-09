Eli Lilly says CFO resigns after 'inappropriate communication' with staff

-
ALSO READ
Eli Lilly ready to ship 100,000 doses of Covid drug; waiting for FDA nod
Eli Lilly to continue other Covid-19 antibody drug trials after pausing one
Lilly halts trial of antibody drug Trump touted as cure over safety concern
WHO advises doctors against using Gilead's remdesivir for treating Covid-19
WFH to 'phygital' and virtual commute: How Covid has changed working world
-
Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Josh Smiley resigned after an independent investigation found inappropriate personal communication with some Lilly employees.
Lilly said it was recently made aware of allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship between Smiley and an employee, and the company immediately hired external counsel to conduct an independent probe.
The investigation revealed consensual though inappropriate personal communications between Smiley and certain Lilly employees, and behavior that Lilly leadership thought exhibited poor judgment by Smiley, the company said.
Reuters could not immediately reach Smiley for comment. A Linkedin search showed Smiley's account, which he managed himself, was no longer available.
ALSO READ: Joe Biden will 'walk, not run' on trade deals as Sino-US tension lingers
Eli Lilly had taken "swift and significant action" as soon as it learned about the allegations, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.
Smiley has been with the company since 1995 and became CFO in 2018. He will be replaced by Anat Ashkenazi, who most recently was senior vice president, controller and chief financial officer of Lilly Research Laboratories, the company said.
Lilly said Smiley's conduct was not related to financial controls, financial statements or any other business matters or judgments, and he will be available to assist in the transition of his role.
Scrutiny of executives and their treatment of employees intensified during the #MeToo social media movement.
In 2019, McDonaldâ€™s Corp dismissed chief executive Steve Easterbrook over a consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy.
Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich resigned in June 2018, after an investigation found he had a consensual relationship with an employee that breached company policy.
Under the separation agreement, Smiley will forego all of his $1 million cash bonus, as well as other current and future equity incentive awards, totaling over $20 million target value.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU