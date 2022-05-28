Elon Musk advises Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to party less, work more

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
Elon Musk dodges limits in Twitter board seat refusal, say experts
Elon Musk clinches deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion
-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday advised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to party less, and work more if he wants to get to orbit.
On being asked by a Twitter user, if Bezos is a good person, the Tesla CEO said he is "fine".
"He is fine, I guess. Does seem like he is spending a lot of time in the hot tub these days" Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site.
"If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable," he added.
Meanwhile, recently, Bezos' space venture Blue Origin had delayed its fifth tourist flight to space, originally intended to fly on May 20.
The company in a statement said its NS-21 faced some vehicle issues. It has not announced the new target launch date.
Recently, a report said that Musk's net worth has dropped below $200 billion after Tesla shares recently hit 11-month lows.
Similar to Musk, Bezos' net worth has also taken a significant hit this year, dropping by $64.6 billion.
Musk is continuing to grow his status as the world's richest man as his net worth is skyrocketing over the rest of the top earners in 2022.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU