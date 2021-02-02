Emerging markets stocks, bonds saw $53.5 billion inflows in January: IIF

-
ALSO READ
Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street retreat as virus cases rise
Wall Street opens higher as retail trading frenzy moves to silver
Wall Street opens higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings
Asian markets modestly firmer as global retail frenzy unsettles outlook
Indices end at yet another peak, Sensex up 315 pts; BSE Midcap outperforms
-
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and bonds saw foreign net inflows of about $53.5 billion in January, building on the momentum from year-end 2020, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Monday.
Non-resident portfolio inflows to emerging market equities hit $9.4 billion last month and debt instruments attracted $44.2 billion, according to the IIF.
It is the tenth consecutive month of net positive flows to emerging markets.
"We remain relatively constructive on our outlook, noting the potential of further inflows across the EM complex, given the high liquidity in the market, further developments on the vaccine front and increased appetite of investors," the IIF said in its report.
The report highlighted, however, an "important outflow episode" focused in Asia during the last week of the month, which "reminds us of the lingering weaknesses across EM in a post-COVID-19 scenario."
Non-Chinese emerging market stocks attracted some $2.7 billion, the data showed, while Chinese equities had inflows of $6.2 billion. On the debt side, flows to China totaled $15.4 billion while the rest of EM funneled $29.5 billion.
Last quarter emerging market inflows hit their highest since 2013, IIF data show.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Richard Chang)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU