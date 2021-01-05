Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street retreat as virus cases rise

-
ALSO READ
Delivery-based volumes in June at lowest level in 2020 amid market rally
Eclerx surges 11% as board to consider share buyback proposal today
KPIT Tech rallies 30% in 2 weeks, hits record high as promoters hike stake
Markets are getting a reality check now; use dips to buy IT, pharma stocks
Exim Bank hits international bond market with $1 billion issue
-
Asian shares were mixed on Tuesday as Japanese shares echoed pullbacks on Wall Street while other regional indexes recouped earlier losses amid continuing worries about surging coronavirus cases.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.4% to 27,159.27 as the government was preparing to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and several surrounding areas.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1% to 6,681.90. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.0% to 2,975.05, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4% to 27,577.74. The Shanghai Composite climbed 0.5% to 3,521.75.
Japan's prime minister has said the government is considering declaring a state of emergency to help curb the spread of infections. The move is expected this week. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and the governors of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa asked the national government over the weekend to declare the emergency after the capital saw a daily record of 1,337 cases on New Year's Eve.
US stocks pulled back from their recent record highs, as big swings return to Wall Street at the onset of a year where the dominant expectation is for a powerful economic rebound to sweep the world.
With the seven-day average new cases still hanging in the 600 K zone globally, few are likely expecting the market to be spared the resurgence of COVID-19 fears, said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore.
Certainly, with the amalgamation of factors ranging from the UK's third nationwide lockdown announcement, US hospitalisations surging to a record and Tokyo mulling a state of emergency, these had all been evidence of the still raging pandemic inducing the risk-off mood to start the year for US indices," Pan said.
The S&P 500, which ended 2020 at an all-time high, slid 1.5% after earlier dropping as much as 2.5%. It was the benchmark index's biggest decline since late October. Technology companies accounted for a big share of the sell-off, along with industrial, communication services, health care and other stocks. Only the S&P 500's energy sector managed to eked out a gain.
The selling comes as coronavirus cases keep climbing at frightening rates around the world, threatening to bring more lockdown orders that would punish the economy.
The worsening numbers also raise the possibility that Wall Street has been overly optimistic about the big economic recovery it sees coming because of COVID-19 vaccines. Tuesday's upcoming runoff elections to determine which party controls the Senate may also be contributing to the volatility.
We've got a wobbly start to the year here, said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. Investors are looking for a reason to lock in profits. The selling is probably a bit overdone.
The S&P 500 fell 55.42 points to 3,700.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell from its record set last week, shedding 1.3%, to 30,223.89. At one point, it was down 724 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.5%, to 12,698.45.
Small company stocks, which have been notching solid gains in recent weeks, also fell. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 1.5%, to 1,945.91.
Investors have been hoping that vaccines will allow daily life around the world to slowly return to normal. That's helped spark a recent recovery for stocks of travel-related businesses, smaller companies and other industries left behind for much of the pandemic.
In the United States, regulators have already approved two other vaccines. China last week gave the greenlight for its first domestically developed vaccine. Others are also being tested.
In energy trading, benchmark US crude lost 20 cents to $47.42 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It shed 92 cents to $47.62 on Monday.
Brent crude, the international standard, fell 26 cents to $50.83 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar slipped to 102.95 Japanese yen from 103.13 yen late Monday. The euro cost $1.2269, up from $1.2249.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU