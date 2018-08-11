Erdogan repeats call to Turks to prop lira by selling dollars, euros

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Istanbul 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday repeated a call on Turks to sell dollars and euros to support the national currency, which has been in free-fall over concerns about the economy and deteriorating ties with the United States.

Speaking to supporters in the northeastern Turkish town of Unye, Erdogan also said it was a pity the United States was choosing Andrew Brunson, a US pastor on trial in Turkey over terrorism charges - over its strategic NATO ally Ankara.

US President Donald Trump has demanded the pastor's release, the most pressing of a number of disagreements between Washington and Ankara.

 

 
First Published: Sat, August 11 2018. 18:00 IST

