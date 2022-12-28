JUST IN
India-Bangladesh border haats will reopen soon: Dhaka Commerce Minister
Business Standard

Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights to rebel-held Tigray capital

With planned daily flights to Mekele, the airline said it will increase the daily frequency depending on the demand on the route

Topics
Ethiopian Airlines | flights | Travel

IANS  |  Addis Ababa 

Ethiopian Airlines
Ethiopian Airlines | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Ethiopian Airlines has announced the decision to resume flights to Mekele, the rebel-held capital of the country's Tigray region, from Wednesday.

"Ethiopian Airlines is pleased to announce the resumption of its flights to Mekele starting from Wednesday," the flag carrier said in a statement.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said the resumption of flights will enable families to reunite, facilitate the restoration of commercial activities, stimulate tourist flow and bring many more opportunities which will serve society, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are ready to serve our passengers who are traveling on the route between Addis Ababa and Mekele and play our part in the socioeconomic development of our country," Tasew said.

With planned daily flights to Mekele, the airline said it will increase the daily frequency depending on the demand on the route.

The resumption of the flights came after a delegation of Ethiopian federal government officials on Monday headed to Mekele for the first time since the conflict erupted in November 2020.

The latest developments came after a permanent cessation of hostilities agreement signed on November 2 between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which now controls the northernmost region.

The deal also includes restoring law and order, restoring services, and unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF for the past two years, which left thousands dead and millions more in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 12:33 IST

