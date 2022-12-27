JUST IN
Mastodon to Substack: Who all are in the fray to become the new Twitter
Data of 400 mn Twitter users stolen by hacker, put for sale on dark web
Five essential reads on consequences of Musk's takeover of Twitter in 2022
Indian-American MIT scholar asks Musk how to apply for Twitter CEO post
Ban on TikTok's use on US govt devices likely to trigger more prohibitions
FBI 'obviously overreached' with regard to online censorship: Elon Musk
Twitter Blue users now get 'prioritised rankings in conversations'
Amazon looks to sell excess air cargo space as demand cools post-pandemic
Media mogul Bloomberg likely to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post: Report
Twitter Blue users can now post longer videos of up to 60 minutes
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Ukrainian Prez Zelensky hopes for quick implementation of US agreements
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Twitter suppressed Covid-19 info, suspended top experts: Twitter files

According to David Zweig, both Joe Biden and former Donald Trump administrations pressured Twitter and other tech giants like Google, Facebook and Microsoft to disseminate Covid information

Topics
Twitter | US government

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

The US government pressured Twitter to elevate certain Covid-19 information and suppress other content, while the platform suspended reputed medical professionals who disagreed with establishment views during the peak of the pandemic, new 'Twitter Files' have alleged.

Independent journalist David Zweig released the new 'Twitter Files' on how the micro-blogging platform "rigged the Covid debate", and relied on bots and third-party contractors to moderate Covid-related topics.

"Twitter censored information that was true but inconvenient to the US government policy, discredited doctors and other experts who disagreed and suppressed ordinary users, including some sharing the CDC's own data," alleged Zweig.

According to him, both the incumbent Joe Biden and former Donald Trump administrations pressured Twitter and other tech giants like Google, Facebook and Microsoft to disseminate Covid information.

"Internal files at Twitter that I viewed showed that both the Trump and Biden administrations directly pressed Twitter executives to moderate the platform's pandemic content according to their wishes," Zweig tweeted late on Monday.

At the onset of the pandemic, according to meeting notes, "the Trump admin was especially concerned about panic buying".

Zweig said that when the Biden administration took over, "one of their first meeting requests with Twitter executives was on Covid. The focus was on 'anti-vaxxer accounts'. Especially Alex Berenson".

In the summer of 2021, President Biden said social media companies were "killing people" for allowing vaccine misinformation.

"Berenson was suspended hours after Biden's comments, and kicked off the platform the following month," he posted.

"A December 2022 summary of meetings with the White House by Lauren Culbertson, Twitter's Head of US Public Policy, adds new evidence of the White House's pressure campaign, and cements that it repeatedly attempted to directly influence the platform," Zweig added.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that a follow-up piece on new 'Twitter Files' will come next week, featuring leading doctors and researchers from Harvard, Stanford and other institutions, "many of whom were, of course, actively suppressed on Twitter".

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 11:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.