3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways appoints SriLankan Airlines ex-CEO Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
Go First will evaluate operating flights to Ukraine, says airline official
Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid US 5G rollout concerns
US will give airlines a break on takeoff rights in New York, Washington
-
Three Aircraft of International airlines made emergency landings at various airports in the country in the last 48 hours, making it a day of technical emergencies for various airlines.
A senior official in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed that these landings were made in Calicut, Chennai and Kolkata on Friday and Saturday.
All emergency landings happened because of various technical issues.
The Air Arabia aircraft while operating flight G9-426 from Sharjah to Cochin was involved in a Hydraulic failure. The aircraft landed safely on the runway. The aircraft has been towed to the bay.
In another incident, on July 16, an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to a pressurisation issue.
In a third similar incident, on July 15, an aircraft of SriLankan airlines made an emergency landing at Chennai airport due to a Hydraulic issue.
"We had two emergency landings of foreign operators on Saturday. Air Arabia at Cochin due to hydraulic issues and Ethiopian at Kolkata due to pressurisation issue," said an official.
He added that on Friday, we also had SriLankan Airlines emergency landing in Chennai due to Hydraulic issues.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe into all of the incidents.
Meanwhile, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo aircraft from Sharjah was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi early in the morning.
"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a press release.
It further added that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU