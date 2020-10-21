EU leaders to hold Covid-19 video-conference on October 29: Report

JUST IN
European Union leaders will hold a video-conference next week to discuss how to better cooperate against the Covid-19 pandemic as infections rise, two EU officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
The video-conference will be held on October 29 and will be the first of a series of regular discussions that EU leaders have committed to hold, to tackle the pandemic.

First Published: Wed, October 21 2020. 20:24 IST

