EU orders travel ban on South Africa to check spread of new Covid variant

Business Standard

The European Union nations on Friday agreed to impose a ban on travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.

European Union | Coronavirus | South Africa

AP  |  Brussels 

The 27 nations acted within hours upon the advise of the EU executive which said all needed to be extra cautious in dealing with the variant until it became clear how bad of a threat it would be, the EU presidency said in a statement.

The EU presidency, currently held by Slovenia, also called on all member states to test and quarantine all incoming passengers.

Sat, November 27 2021. 07:17 IST

